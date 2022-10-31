Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000. Amazon.com makes up about 6.4% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,023,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,135 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $910,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,847 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.19.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $103.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.66 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

