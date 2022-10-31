Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Given New $35.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Heritage Financial to $34.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $32.85 on Thursday. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $98,031.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at $506,567.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John A. Clees sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $63,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $98,031.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,567.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 24.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.