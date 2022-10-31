Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $166.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HES. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.77.

NYSE:HES opened at $140.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.52. Hess has a 52-week low of $68.32 and a 52-week high of $147.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,945,968,000 after purchasing an additional 230,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,801,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,149,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,049,716,000 after purchasing an additional 469,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,321,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,556,000 after acquiring an additional 83,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

