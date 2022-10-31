Howard Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,013 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.3% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.56.

Apple Trading Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.56. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 151.65%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

