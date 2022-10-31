Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,916 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 112,746 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 318.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 110,473 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth $7,801,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,019,000 after purchasing an additional 92,516 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hub Group Trading Up 2.8 %

In other Hub Group news, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Hub Group news, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gary Yablon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group stock opened at $77.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.50. Hub Group had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.