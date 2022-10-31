Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,467 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,956,000 after acquiring an additional 149,540 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 422,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,669,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.25.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $237.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $242.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

