Hudock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $459.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,942 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

