IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $220.00 at DA Davidson

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

IEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.18.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $222.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.83.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth $49,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

