Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,929,000 after buying an additional 215,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,624 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,123,000 after purchasing an additional 84,607 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 598,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 439,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 90,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $150,745.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,308 shares of company stock valued at $287,911. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $86.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.28 and a 1 year high of $93.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INDB. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

