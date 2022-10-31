Insider Selling: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) COO Sells 2,914 Shares of Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) COO Antoinette Paone sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $14,657.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Antoinette Paone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 29th, Antoinette Paone sold 2,828 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $14,818.72.

On Thursday, September 15th, Antoinette Paone sold 4,610 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $24,525.20.

Generation Bio Stock Performance

Generation Bio stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a market cap of $310.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.63. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBIO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Generation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 4,237.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 221.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 47,123 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading

