Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on IART. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of IART stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.46.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,668 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

