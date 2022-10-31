Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 510.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,534 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

IPAR opened at $81.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.16. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

