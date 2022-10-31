Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $70.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $55.54 and a 52 week high of $101.58.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.