Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VRP opened at $21.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

