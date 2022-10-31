Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Position Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jamf were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Jamf by 56.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,566,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,784,000 after buying an additional 2,016,031 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,857,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,658,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,686,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,692,000 after buying an additional 66,727 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 29.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,415,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,258,000 after buying an additional 318,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,340,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAMF. Barclays raised shares of Jamf from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $812,862.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,213.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $23.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

