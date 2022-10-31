Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.2% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after buying an additional 777,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after buying an additional 265,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after buying an additional 509,818 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after purchasing an additional 328,297 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,942 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $459.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.34 and its 200 day moving average is $172.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

