Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 4,484.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KW opened at $16.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.74 million. Research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KW. StockNews.com cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,191,065.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,142,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,487,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,191,065.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,142,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,487,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

