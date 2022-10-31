KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $23.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $24.16. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s FY2024 earnings at $26.15 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

TMO stock opened at $503.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $197.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $532.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $478.31 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,583 shares of company stock worth $32,526,600. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

