KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at Needham & Company LLC

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $382.58.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $321.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KLA will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,430 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,961,914,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,843,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,400,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

