Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $46,811.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

KLIC stock opened at $42.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.33. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $73.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $372.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Articles

