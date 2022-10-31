Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,151.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 6.8 %

AMZN opened at $103.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.40 and a 200 day moving average of $122.07. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.66 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

