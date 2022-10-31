Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 72.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 1.6% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Wedbush lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

LEN opened at $82.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

