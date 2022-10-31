Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 21.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 69.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $154.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 0.89. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $203.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.58.

Madison Square Garden Sports Dividend Announcement

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.49 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $7.00 per share. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Stories

