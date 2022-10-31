Madrona Financial Services LLC Purchases 4,592 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,937.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,135 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $910,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Amazon.com Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.66 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

