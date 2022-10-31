MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 1.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,086,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,188,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 14.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after purchasing an additional 233,351 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MasTec by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,859,000 after purchasing an additional 86,807 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $76.72 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

