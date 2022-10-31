Matthew Rizik Purchases 3,300 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $21,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 458,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,473.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,420.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,805.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $21,440.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $21,030.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $21,632.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $22,011.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $21,408.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $21,681.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $21,452.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of RKT stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 105.83 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 89,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 133,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

