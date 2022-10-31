Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Raymond James

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MMSI. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.33.

MMSI opened at $67.61 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $940,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,742. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

