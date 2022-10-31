Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Cut to “Hold” at Edward Jones

Edward Jones cut shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on META. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $205.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.43.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

META opened at $99.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $96.38 and a twelve month high of $353.83. The firm has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $44,733.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $44,733.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,459,306 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

