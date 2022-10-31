Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cowen currently has $135.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $205.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $96.38 and a 52-week high of $353.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.22. The company has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,306 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

