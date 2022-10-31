Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $114.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $154.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on META. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.43.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of META opened at $99.20 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $96.38 and a 52 week high of $353.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.00 and a 200-day moving average of $160.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $44,733.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,306. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,751,770,000 after buying an additional 539,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,198,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,490,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,796 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.