Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.43.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $96.38 and a 52 week high of $353.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.22.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,306. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

