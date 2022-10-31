Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Csenge Advisory Group’s 10th Largest Position

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,778 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 16,753 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 29,285 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $235.87 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.27.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

