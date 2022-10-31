Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,939,293 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 62,548 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.2% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $498,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Trading Up 4.0 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $235.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.27. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.