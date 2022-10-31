Morgan Stanley Cuts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $177.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $177.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NSC. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $244.90.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.5 %

NSC stock opened at $229.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

