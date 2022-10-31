Mosaic (MOS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Mosaic to post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mosaic to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mosaic Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $53.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56.
Mosaic Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.
Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mosaic (MOS)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.