National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Holdings Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. State Street Corp raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $17,830,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $14,140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 31.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,464,000 after acquiring an additional 225,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $12,222,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NSA. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 3.3 %

NSA opened at $42.74 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

