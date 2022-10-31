Navalign LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Navalign LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.2% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.56.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Up 7.6 %

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 151.65%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

