Needham & Company LLC Trims FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Target Price to $28.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FORM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered FormFactor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.15. FormFactor has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $47.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

FormFactor Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 503,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 57,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.