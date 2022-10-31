Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $16.67 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.6% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 64,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 64,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 44,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.56. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 151.65%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.56.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.