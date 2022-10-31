NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stake Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their target price on NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $7.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.96. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $47.13.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.