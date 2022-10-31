New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 160.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NFE stock opened at $54.53 on Monday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $584.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.