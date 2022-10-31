New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.69. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

NYMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

