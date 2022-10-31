NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Holdings Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,762.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $77,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,762.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $19.56 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXGN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

