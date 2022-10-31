Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Nordstrom by 500.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nordstrom by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JWN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.53.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE:JWN opened at $20.52 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.