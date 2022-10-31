Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NSC. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $244.90.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $229.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,292,600,000 after acquiring an additional 130,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

