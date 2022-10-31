Northstar Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.7% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
Apple Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 151.65% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple (AAPL)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.