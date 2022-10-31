ODonnell Financial Services LLC Buys 8,640 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.1% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 30,391.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after buying an additional 25,989,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Apple by 31.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 151.65% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

