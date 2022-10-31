One Day In July LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,498 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 19,448 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.8% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 10,400 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.05.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $235.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.40 and a 200 day moving average of $261.27. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.