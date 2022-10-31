O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $780.00 at Morgan Stanley

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $725.00 to $780.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $797.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 2.8 %

ORLY stock opened at $836.30 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $839.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $721.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,117 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,781 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,579,000 after purchasing an additional 536,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,144,000 after purchasing an additional 422,371 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

