O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $940.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $855.00 to $940.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $797.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $836.30 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $839.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $721.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,117 shares of company stock worth $34,307,781. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

